Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $326,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $450,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $907,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 77,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

