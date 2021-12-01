Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.