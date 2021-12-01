Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TSE RY opened at C$126.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. CSFB boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,294.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

