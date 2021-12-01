Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

