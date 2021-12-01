Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.50 and last traded at $124.50. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.86.

About Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF)

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.