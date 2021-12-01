Royale Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $222,087.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.69 or 0.07977770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.46 or 0.99756756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,904,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

