Rupee (RUP) Price Up 46.9% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Rupee has a total market cap of $113,639.40 and approximately $52.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

