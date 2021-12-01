Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $95.55

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.55, but opened at $101.07. Ryanair shares last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 4,436 shares traded.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ryanair by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 43,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 10.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.