Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGLDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,871. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

