Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SGLDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,871. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
About Sabre Gold Mines
