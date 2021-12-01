Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 191.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

SFET opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

