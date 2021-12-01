Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Posts Earnings Results

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 191.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

SFET opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.