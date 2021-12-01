SafeCapital Trading 138% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 137.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $35,987.52 and $661.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 138% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057693 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

