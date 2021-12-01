SafeMoon Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $397,127.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.