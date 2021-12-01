salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.54.

CRM traded down $27.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.96, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $261.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

