salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $315.00. The stock had previously closed at $284.96, but opened at $266.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. salesforce.com shares last traded at $268.76, with a volume of 215,406 shares.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.20.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.