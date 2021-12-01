Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SMM opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $29,505.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,424 shares of company stock valued at $318,778 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

