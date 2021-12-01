Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Sells $100,700.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

