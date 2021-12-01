Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

