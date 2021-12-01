Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.07.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
