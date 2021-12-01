Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
