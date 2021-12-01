Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.