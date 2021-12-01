Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.02 ($36.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.96.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

