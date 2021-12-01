Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 233,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

NYSE SBII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 7,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,756. Sandbridge X2 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.