SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 835,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 12,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

