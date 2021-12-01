SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SASDY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. SAS AB has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

