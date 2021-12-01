SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SASDY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. SAS AB has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
SAS AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.