Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €200.00 ($227.27) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

