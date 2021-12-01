Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €163.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €153.09 ($173.97).

Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

