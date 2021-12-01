Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

SBGSY traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 193,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

