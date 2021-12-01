Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after buying an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after buying an additional 214,413 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

