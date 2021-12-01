Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

