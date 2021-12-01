Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

