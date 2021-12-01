Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.