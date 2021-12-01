Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after purchasing an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25.

