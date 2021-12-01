SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Insider Buys A$59,998.90 in Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) insider Jon Gourlay acquired 92,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.90 ($42,856.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

SciDev Limited engages in the manufacture and supply of chemicals, technology, and services for industrial processes in Australia and the United States. It offers coagulants and flocculants in powder and liquid form under the MaxiFlox, DairyFlox, OptiFlox, and BioFlox names for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

