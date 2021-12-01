Scott Andrew Smith Sells 430 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $11,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

