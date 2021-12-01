SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Plans GBX 1.41 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 115.35 ($1.51) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.47. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

