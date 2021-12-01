Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$24,600.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,164,371.80.

SEA opened at C$24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.37. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -457.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

