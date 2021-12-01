SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.38

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

