Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock worth $492,950,722. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,890.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,865.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,724.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.