Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,714 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

