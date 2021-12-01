Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

