Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,441,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $149.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

