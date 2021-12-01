Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,381,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $414.90 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.57.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

