SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to report $52.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,739,653.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

