Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.47

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

