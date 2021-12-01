SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

