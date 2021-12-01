Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.12) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 609.50 ($7.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 625.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 616.62. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.