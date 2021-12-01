Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.94. 15,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,160. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

