Share Buyback Plan Declared by Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Board of Directors

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 339,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,700. The stock has a market cap of $274.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

