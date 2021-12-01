Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $6.31

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.61. Sharecare shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,885 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

