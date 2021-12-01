Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 116.4% in November

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSDOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of SSDOY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.25. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.