Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.32

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

